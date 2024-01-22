Sign up
Previous
Photo 1840
Beautiful green grasses
This was taken on our walk in Blue Oaks Park Saturday. We often walk this park, but the ground is usually brown. This year, with all the rain, it is green. Those are blue oaks without their leaves.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th January 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such an amazing contrast between the grass and trees.
January 22nd, 2024
