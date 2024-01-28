Previous
A sign of spring by shutterbug49
Photo 1846

A sign of spring

The blueberry bushes are starting to get buds.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Corinne C ace
So pretty
January 28th, 2024  
KV ace
Colorful and nice focus.
January 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
January 28th, 2024  
