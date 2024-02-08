Previous
FOR2024 #8 by shutterbug49
It rained all day so I converted an old photo to b&w. This was taken in Reno, Nevada.
Casablanca ace
Is that an advertising screen on the centre left? Drew my interest
February 8th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
@casablanca That wall is even better in color, but it is a wall painted to look like the sky.
February 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@shutterbug49 I love it! Great idea. In my old house, I painted the outside back wall sky blue so I could see brightness on the endless dull grey Winter days whenever I went down the garden. Worked like a dream!
February 8th, 2024  
