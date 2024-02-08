Sign up
Photo 1857
FOR2024 #8
It rained all day so I converted an old photo to b&w. This was taken in Reno, Nevada.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
7th February 2024 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Casablanca
ace
Is that an advertising screen on the centre left? Drew my interest
February 8th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
@casablanca
That wall is even better in color, but it is a wall painted to look like the sky.
February 8th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@shutterbug49
I love it! Great idea. In my old house, I painted the outside back wall sky blue so I could see brightness on the endless dull grey Winter days whenever I went down the garden. Worked like a dream!
February 8th, 2024
