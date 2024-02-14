Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1863
Happy Valentine's Day
This is a selective color of a carpet rose (taken in November) in our community for FOR2024. Hope you are all able to enjoy the day with someone you love.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2227
photos
160
followers
63
following
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful capture and selective colour - so beautiful ! fav
February 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So pretty
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
A stunning capture and great sc, I love the background too.
February 14th, 2024
