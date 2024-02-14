Previous
Happy Valentine’s Day by shutterbug49
Happy Valentine’s Day

This is a selective color of a carpet rose (taken in November) in our community for FOR2024. Hope you are all able to enjoy the day with someone you love.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture and selective colour - so beautiful ! fav
February 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So pretty
February 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning capture and great sc, I love the background too.
February 14th, 2024  
