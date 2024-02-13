Previous
FOR2024 #13 by shutterbug49
Photo 1862

FOR2024 #13

Yesterday I did light blue and purple. Today, I stayed with the reds.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely effect.
February 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fascinating how subjective colour can be. This looks purple to me. I like the curly leaves behind the main flower.
February 13th, 2024  
Olwynne
Nice editing
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise