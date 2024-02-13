Sign up
Photo 1862
FOR2024 #13
Yesterday I did light blue and purple. Today, I stayed with the reds.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Tags
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely effect.
February 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Fascinating how subjective colour can be. This looks purple to me. I like the curly leaves behind the main flower.
February 13th, 2024
Olwynne
Nice editing
February 13th, 2024
