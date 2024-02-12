Previous
FOR2024 by shutterbug49
Photo 1861

FOR2024

A little change up for the FOR this year. I think this will be fun. To do this, I first converted to b&w, then I went into Lightroom > Color > Color Grading. I set the shadows to purple and the highlights to light blue.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Corinne C ace
This is stunning!
February 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
February 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a marvellous result and gorgeous tones.
February 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This is so effective.
February 12th, 2024  
