Photo 1861
FOR2024
A little change up for the FOR this year. I think this will be fun. To do this, I first converted to b&w, then I went into Lightroom > Color > Color Grading. I set the shadows to purple and the highlights to light blue.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
for2024
Corinne C
ace
This is stunning!
February 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
February 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a marvellous result and gorgeous tones.
February 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This is so effective.
February 12th, 2024
