FOR2024 #11 by shutterbug49
Photo 1860

FOR2024 #11

This is a historic house in Folsom, the same Folsom mentioned in the Johnny Cash song. I love the wrap around porch and the two stained glass windows.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful home and looks lovely in b&w!
February 11th, 2024  
