FOR2024 #10 by shutterbug49
Photo 1859

FOR2024 #10

I took this in an old growth redwood forest at Christmas. I thought I would use it for architecture.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Corinne C ace
Beautifully done!
February 10th, 2024  
Anne ace
Oh yes, nailed that one!
February 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Excellent! Good thinking
February 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great architectural style.
February 10th, 2024  
