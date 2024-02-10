Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1859
FOR2024 #10
I took this in an old growth redwood forest at Christmas. I thought I would use it for architecture.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2223
photos
159
followers
63
following
509% complete
View this month »
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
Latest from all albums
328
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th December 2023 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully done!
February 10th, 2024
Anne
ace
Oh yes, nailed that one!
February 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Excellent! Good thinking
February 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great architectural style.
February 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close