Previous
FOR2024 #18 by shutterbug49
Photo 1867

FOR2024 #18

This time I just stayed with red and pink. I have loved doing these duo tones. I am looking forward to minimalism next.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tia ace
Such beautiful tones in this. I didn't attempt any split toning; no particular reason why but I have really enjoyed seeing others. Something for me try in the future!
February 18th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
@tiaj1402 We’ve had a lot of rain lately and I loved having this to play with.
February 18th, 2024  
Anne ace
What a great result Debbie, super example of duo tones
February 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely light and tones
February 18th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful duo tones.
February 18th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Excellent colors for the flower. You really had some beautiful results this week. This is probably my favorite- and I'm not a pink girl!
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise