Previous
Photo 1867
FOR2024 #18
This time I just stayed with red and pink. I have loved doing these duo tones. I am looking forward to minimalism next.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
6
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2231
photos
160
followers
64
following
511% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
18th February 2024 11:16am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2024
Tia
ace
Such beautiful tones in this. I didn't attempt any split toning; no particular reason why but I have really enjoyed seeing others. Something for me try in the future!
February 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
@tiaj1402
We’ve had a lot of rain lately and I loved having this to play with.
February 18th, 2024
Anne
ace
What a great result Debbie, super example of duo tones
February 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely light and tones
February 18th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful duo tones.
February 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent colors for the flower. You really had some beautiful results this week. This is probably my favorite- and I'm not a pink girl!
February 18th, 2024
