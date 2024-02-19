Sign up
Photo 1868
Photo 1868
FOR2024 #19
When I was waiting for a doctor appointment I was taking photos around the hall and waiting area. This is just light through the stair railing. I thought it made a nice minimalist shot. I couldn’t resist split toning it.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th February 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Tags
for2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
February 19th, 2024
CristinaL
ace
I love this!
February 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done, it looks fabulous.
February 19th, 2024
