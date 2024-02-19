FOR2024 #19

Previous
When I was waiting for a doctor appointment I was taking photos around the hall and waiting area. This is just light through the stair railing. I thought it made a nice minimalist shot. I couldn’t resist split toning it.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
February 19th, 2024  
CristinaL ace
I love this!
February 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well done, it looks fabulous.
February 19th, 2024  
