Photo 1869
For2024
This is a composite of a celosia stem on itself 4 times. I converted it to b&w and then split toned it. Doing negative space and still doing split toning. The weather is horrific, so it’s a fun indoor activity.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2233
photos
161
followers
66
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th February 2024 8:15am
Tags
for2024
Anne
ace
You are working so hard Debbie! Great result here using last weeks and this weeks themes
February 20th, 2024
