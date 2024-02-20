Previous
This is a composite of a celosia stem on itself 4 times. I converted it to b&w and then split toned it. Doing negative space and still doing split toning. The weather is horrific, so it’s a fun indoor activity.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Anne ace
You are working so hard Debbie! Great result here using last weeks and this weeks themes
February 20th, 2024  
