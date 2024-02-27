FOR2024 #27

Previous
This is a phone booth in a very early hydro electric power plant in Folsom, California. When the plant was in operation it was very noisy, so instead of a ringer, lights on the outside of the booth lit. The booth is very well insulated because of the noise. The 8 levers on the back were each connected to a similar phone. Only 8 lines. They did not use multiple levers to place a call. Each lever connects them to a different location in the extensive facility. I can just imagine the workers telling their families about the future of communication, since this was just the beginning. I used an orange filter to bring out the wood grain.
