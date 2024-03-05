Previous
Orange Cyclamen by shutterbug49
Photo 1883

Orange Cyclamen

This actually was a capture of one of our white cyclamen. Then I colored it for the calendar.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

@shutterbug49
Issi Bannerman ace
Clever. I thought I'd never seen orange cyclamen before!
March 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Glad I read the narrative. Clever edit.
March 5th, 2024  
