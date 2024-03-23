Previous
Purple Flowers by shutterbug49
Photo 1901

Purple Flowers

Well it started as flowers. The iColorama Escher feature did some strange remodeling of this one. I can’t even see where the hint of turquoise came from.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! gorgeous splash of purple ! fav
March 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
March 23rd, 2024  
