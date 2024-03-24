Previous
Pink Bouquet by shutterbug49
Pink Bouquet

This started as a full screen shot of a bouquet at the nursery. I like the way the bouquet almost shows through. I think next week will be a potpourri.
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Kate
Love your edit
March 24th, 2024  
Tia
Such a gorgeous colour!
March 24th, 2024  
