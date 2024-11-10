Previous
ICM by shutterbug49
Photo 2132

ICM

To do ICM with my iPhone, I use the Slow Shutter app. This is a slow shutter capture of one of our dahlias.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
584% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I like the feathered look of it
November 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely created
November 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great result!
November 10th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very impressionistic
November 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very artistic result!
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise