Previous
Photo 2132
ICM
To do ICM with my iPhone, I use the Slow Shutter app. This is a slow shutter capture of one of our dahlias.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
owo-7
Casablanca
ace
I like the feathered look of it
November 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely created
November 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great result!
November 10th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Very impressionistic
November 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very artistic result!
November 10th, 2024
