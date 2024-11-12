Previous
Dahlias are still thriving by shutterbug49
Dahlias are still thriving

The dahlias kept going during our extra long hot summer, but now that it is cooler the blossoms are bigger.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Like a firework display, beautiful capture and colours.
November 12th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's so very pretty with the two tones
November 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful l
November 12th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty
November 12th, 2024  
