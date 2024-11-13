Previous
Celosia Leaf by shutterbug49
Celosia Leaf

I have shown images of our celosia a number of times, but as the blossoms are dying back the leaves are getting some nice color.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

@shutterbug49
