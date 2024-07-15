Sign up
Orchid on White
This is the orchid I posted yesterday. It’s rotated some and shoved way to the left for placement on name cards. The orchid group committee wants the names to stand out. Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2024-07-14
15th July 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
July 15th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Given that you had to comply with a clients request this is works but, I like the balance in yesterday's post more.
July 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2024
Barb
ace
So very pretty!
July 15th, 2024
