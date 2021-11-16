Previous
Autumn Colors Slowly Fade by skipt07
17 / 365

Autumn Colors Slowly Fade

Once again the cycle in the life of these tree leaves comes to an end. [BoB]
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
Danette Thompson ace
i like the color and pattern.
November 26th, 2021  
