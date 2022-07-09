Sign up
144 / 365
Amber Waves of Grain
We attended my wife's family reunion which is in the hills of the Alleghany Mountains. Very hilly farmland. We were getting ready to leave and I thought I'd capture this scenic view. [BoB]
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
3
2
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2707
photos
177
followers
168
following
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Mags
ace
WOW! Outstanding shot.
July 11th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Waaaaay coool. Looks like a cereal commercial!
July 11th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is an incredible shot, gorgeous sky and the golden tones are so beautiful.
July 11th, 2022
