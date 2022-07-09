Previous
Amber Waves of Grain by skipt07
144 / 365

Amber Waves of Grain

We attended my wife's family reunion which is in the hills of the Alleghany Mountains. Very hilly farmland. We were getting ready to leave and I thought I'd capture this scenic view. [BoB]
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
39% complete

Mags ace
WOW! Outstanding shot.
July 11th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Waaaaay coool. Looks like a cereal commercial!
July 11th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is an incredible shot, gorgeous sky and the golden tones are so beautiful.
July 11th, 2022  
