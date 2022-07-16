Sign up
149 / 365
A Bunch of Daisies
It is a rainy day so far. So here is a photo I took while walking at the park the day I took the photo of the cone flower.
Thank you all for your kind comments and faves, placing it on the Popular and Trending Pages. Definitely Better on Black.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
15th July 2022 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
