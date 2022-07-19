Sign up
Previous
Next
150 / 365
Cool Bike
My wife and I had lunch at a restaurant that we haven't been to for a good while. Mostly because of the COVID schtick. When we came out this motorcycle was parked right outside the door. The color caught my eye and so I put my phone caamera to use.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
1
1
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2717
photos
177
followers
169
following
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Album
Composition and Design
SM-G970U
SM-G970U
Taken
19th July 2022 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very nice! I like the shadow of the wheel and the glints of sun. The processing is great - could almost be a sketch.
July 25th, 2022
