Cool Bike by skipt07
Cool Bike

My wife and I had lunch at a restaurant that we haven't been to for a good while. Mostly because of the COVID schtick. When we came out this motorcycle was parked right outside the door. The color caught my eye and so I put my phone caamera to use.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
LManning (Laura) ace
Very nice! I like the shadow of the wheel and the glints of sun. The processing is great - could almost be a sketch.
July 25th, 2022  
