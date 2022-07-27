Sign up
158 / 365
Amish Farm
I thought I'd try my hand at a painterly effect rather than a normal landscape just to see what it looks like online.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st July 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like the processing here. It sort of gives it the look of a painting in the primitive style.
August 5th, 2022
Lesley
ace
I do like that style for this particular scene.
August 5th, 2022
