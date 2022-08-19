Previous
Mackinac City by skipt07
164 / 365

Mackinac City

On the night we reached Mackinac City we were treated to a fireworks display. However, we weren't aware that there was going to be one. When we realized that one was taking place we watched from the motel window.
19th August 2022

