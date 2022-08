Caught in A Downpour

I had just finished mowing the grass when the clouds opened up. It was raining cats and dogs and the sun was shining. As soon as the rain let up I went out to see if there was a rainbow. But none was seen. I rented a lens for our trip tomorrow, a Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5 so I didn't have to take a bunch of lenses. I thought I'd try it out on a rainbow but saw this poor horse with water streaks on his coat instead. The lens seems to have captured this nicely.