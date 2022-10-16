Previous
𝓐 𝓛𝓲𝓯𝓮 𝓦𝓮𝓵𝓵 𝓛𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓭 by skipt07
𝓐 𝓛𝓲𝓯𝓮 𝓦𝓮𝓵𝓵 𝓛𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓭

“𝓔𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓰𝓮 𝓸𝓯 𝓵𝓲𝓯𝓮 𝓲𝓼 𝓾𝓷𝓲𝓺𝓾𝓮. 𝓐𝓽 𝓪𝓷𝔂 𝓪𝓰𝓮 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓰𝓮 𝓸𝓯 𝓵𝓲𝓯𝓮 𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮 𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓸𝓫𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓬𝓵𝓮𝓼 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓸𝓹𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓾𝓷𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓮𝓼, 𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓪𝓵𝓼 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓾𝓶𝓹𝓱𝓼. 𝓝𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓸𝔀 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓷𝓮𝓰𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓫𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓽𝓸 𝔂𝓸𝓾 𝓽𝓸 𝓼𝓾𝓭𝓭𝓮𝓷 𝓱𝓪𝓵𝓽. 𝓜𝓪𝓴𝓮 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓶𝓸𝓼𝓽 𝓸𝓯 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓹𝓸𝓼𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓸𝓹𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓽𝓾𝓷𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓮𝓼 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝔂 𝓹𝓸𝓼𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓿𝓮.” ― 𝓛𝓪𝓲𝓵𝓪𝓱 𝓖𝓲𝓯𝓽𝔂 𝓐𝓴𝓲𝓽𝓪
