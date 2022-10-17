Previous
Sassafras - Maple - Oak by skipt07
194 / 365

Sassafras - Maple - Oak

I picked up these leaves and arranged them on my lightbox then added a textured background. Does anyone remember the Mamas and the Papas?

I think it looks better on black.

Once again, I want to thank everyone who viewed, commented, and faved my "A Life Will Lived" photo yesterday placing it on the Popular and Trending Pages.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A nice arrangement of Autumn leaves - love the addition of the textured background giving it the Autumnal mellowness - nice on black!
October 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2022  
