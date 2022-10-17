Sign up
Previous
Next
194 / 365
Sassafras - Maple - Oak
I picked up these leaves and arranged them on my lightbox then added a textured background. Does anyone remember the Mamas and the Papas?
I think it looks better on black.
Once again, I want to thank everyone who viewed, commented, and faved my "A Life Will Lived" photo yesterday placing it on the Popular and Trending Pages.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2763
photos
178
followers
167
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A nice arrangement of Autumn leaves - love the addition of the textured background giving it the Autumnal mellowness - nice on black!
October 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2022
