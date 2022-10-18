Hibiscus

My wife's poor hibiscus plant has been through a lot during the last couple of years. Our daughters bought this for her many years ago. It was grafted with three colored hibiscuses. Red, yellow, and peach colors. About three years ago I brought a plant into the house that was on our sunporch not realizing the plant had white flies on it. The white flies infested her hibiscus and it was in bad shape. We pruned it back and placed it outside during the summer to hopefully recover. It looked at one point as though it might not make a recovery. We transplanted it into a larger pot with fresh soil and fed it Miracle Grow. This summer it took off and is acting like a new plant. It is covered with buds and blossoms. I moved it into the basement last week when the temperatures dipped down to 55. (13 celsius). The sun was shining through the base window and I liked how it lit the petals.