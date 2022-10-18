Previous
Hibiscus by skipt07
195 / 365

Hibiscus

My wife's poor hibiscus plant has been through a lot during the last couple of years. Our daughters bought this for her many years ago. It was grafted with three colored hibiscuses. Red, yellow, and peach colors. About three years ago I brought a plant into the house that was on our sunporch not realizing the plant had white flies on it. The white flies infested her hibiscus and it was in bad shape. We pruned it back and placed it outside during the summer to hopefully recover. It looked at one point as though it might not make a recovery. We transplanted it into a larger pot with fresh soil and fed it Miracle Grow. This summer it took off and is acting like a new plant. It is covered with buds and blossoms. I moved it into the basement last week when the temperatures dipped down to 55. (13 celsius). The sun was shining through the base window and I liked how it lit the petals.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
@skipt07
Photo Details

Pam ace
I am glad you were able to get it healthy again. The blooms are beautiful. I love the lighting!
October 20th, 2022  
JackieR ace
isn't that beautiful!!
October 20th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
So rich looking. That miracle grow is great stuff!
October 20th, 2022  
Annie D ace
I'm glad it is recovering.
Beautiful light and colour 😊
October 20th, 2022  
