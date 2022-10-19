Sign up
195 / 365
Where Did That Come From?
We awoke this morning to an unpleasant surprise. The forecast last evening said, no accumulation. However, we got half an inch of snow. Not exactly what we would expect in the middle of October.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Photo Details
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
19th October 2022 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful autumn capture. Wow on the snow.
October 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! so early (snow) but the Autumnal colour tones in the trees are so beautiful! A lovely pov and scene! fav
October 19th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Snow??? Yikes - but wat a wonderful thing those temperatures did to the leaves!
October 19th, 2022
