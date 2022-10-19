Previous
Where Did That Come From? by skipt07
Where Did That Come From?

We awoke this morning to an unpleasant surprise. The forecast last evening said, no accumulation. However, we got half an inch of snow. Not exactly what we would expect in the middle of October.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful autumn capture. Wow on the snow.
October 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! so early (snow) but the Autumnal colour tones in the trees are so beautiful! A lovely pov and scene! fav
October 19th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Snow??? Yikes - but wat a wonderful thing those temperatures did to the leaves!
October 19th, 2022  
