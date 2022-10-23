Previous
Autumn

My wife and I decided t go for a walk at a local park. As I pulled into the parking lot we couldn't help but notice this beautiful full Maple tree in all its splendor.

Thank you for all your tremendous comments, views, and faves of my Sunflower photo!
Renee Salamon ace
Wow
October 25th, 2022  
Randy Lubbering
Beautiful!! Love fall colors
October 25th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful golden glow!!
October 25th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Absolutely stunning
October 25th, 2022  
Dianne
This is just beautiful!
October 25th, 2022  
