199 / 365
Autumn
My wife and I decided t go for a walk at a local park. As I pulled into the parking lot we couldn't help but notice this beautiful full Maple tree in all its splendor.
Thank you for all your tremendous comments, views, and faves of my Sunflower photo!
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012.
2769
photos
178
followers
167
following
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow
October 25th, 2022
Randy Lubbering
Beautiful!! Love fall colors
October 25th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful golden glow!!
October 25th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Absolutely stunning
October 25th, 2022
Dianne
This is just beautiful!
October 25th, 2022
