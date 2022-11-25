Previous
If You Find a Subject You Like, Shoot It by skipt07
221 / 365

If You Find a Subject You Like, Shoot It

We've been going through a dreary rainy spell as I have seen others mention that they were too. So when stuck indoors, find an interesting subject and shoot it from different angles. Like I am doing with this Begonia plant.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot. It is very dreary here, too.
December 1st, 2022  
