221 / 365
If You Find a Subject You Like, Shoot It
We've been going through a dreary rainy spell as I have seen others mention that they were too. So when stuck indoors, find an interesting subject and shoot it from different angles. Like I am doing with this Begonia plant.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th November 2022 11:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot. It is very dreary here, too.
December 1st, 2022
