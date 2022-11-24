Sign up
220 / 365
Begonia Closeup
This begonia is a different kind than the others I have uploaded. This one is in a flower pot our daughter bought my wife early this past summer. This one, as you can see resembles a rose
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
1
2
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2792
photos
180
followers
168
following
220
Photo Details
6
6
1
1
2
2
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th November 2022 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Cathy
Lovely layers and color tones!
November 26th, 2022
