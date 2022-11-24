Previous
Begonia Closeup by skipt07
Begonia Closeup

This begonia is a different kind than the others I have uploaded. This one is in a flower pot our daughter bought my wife early this past summer. This one, as you can see resembles a rose
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Cathy
Lovely layers and color tones!
November 26th, 2022  
