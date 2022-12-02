Sign up
Santa and Mrs. Claus Comes to Town
The New Wilmington Christmas parade finishes up with Santa and Mr. Claus riding into town on a one-horse open carriage with two not-so-small elves(?)
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2797
photos
181
followers
170
following
