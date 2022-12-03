Previous
German Chocolate Birthday Cake by skipt07
225 / 365

German Chocolate Birthday Cake

By God's grace, I made it through another year. My wife and family spoiled me with a celebration three days after my birthday because of so many busy schedules. Yes, the cake tasted as good as it looks.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
Mags ace
Oh yum! Have a slice for me and happy birthday!
December 10th, 2022  
