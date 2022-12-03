Sign up
German Chocolate Birthday Cake
By God's grace, I made it through another year. My wife and family spoiled me with a celebration three days after my birthday because of so many busy schedules. Yes, the cake tasted as good as it looks.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
@skipt07
Mags
ace
Oh yum! Have a slice for me and happy birthday!
December 10th, 2022
