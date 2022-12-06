Previous
More Begonias by skipt07
225 / 365

More Begonias

We are somewhat amazed as to how well these are doing after bringing them indoors when the temperatures turned cold. We thought their internal clocks would be winding dowwn and they would slowly die off.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and soft looking.
December 10th, 2022  
