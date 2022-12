earlier this month, I saw a post by Margaret Brown @craftymeg of some Christmas cards she had made.I told her that my wife made cards as well. So I thought I'd post a picture of my wife's homemade cards that she made this year. They all feature the dove with the olive branch sprig in their beaks and the words, peace, and joy. She used different papers for the background. The one on the left has a dark blue with specks that look like either snowflakes or stars in the sky. The middle one has large snowflakes with gradient colors. The one on the right has smaller snowflakes.