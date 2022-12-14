Previous
Next
7th & 8th Grade Christmas Concert by skipt07
229 / 365

7th & 8th Grade Christmas Concert

Last night was the yearly Christmas concert held at our granddaughter's school. Three bands performed; the 7th & 8th-grade band, the Jazz Band, and the High School Band.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise