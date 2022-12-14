Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
229 / 365
7th & 8th Grade Christmas Concert
Last night was the yearly Christmas concert held at our granddaughter's school. Three bands performed; the 7th & 8th-grade band, the Jazz Band, and the High School Band.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
2803
photos
181
followers
170
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Latest from all albums
223
224
17
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
14th December 2022 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close