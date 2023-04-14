Previous
Spring Fling by skipt07
282 / 365

Spring Fling

Our granddaughter's school held its spring fling this past weekend. This is one of many photos I took. This is our granddaughter and daughter in front of the chapel's side doors at Westminster College.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
I started my adventure on the 365Project on January 2, 2012. I don't remember why on the 2nd instead of the 1st. Unless I didn't...
78% complete

View this month »

