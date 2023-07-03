Previous
Happy Independance Day America by skipt07
Happy Independance Day America

Once again we watched the fireworks shot on the campus of Westminster College last night.
We were beginning to think we weren't going to be able to see any with the terrible weather forecasts for the days around the 4th.
Suzanne ace
Great shot. Glad the weather held for you.
July 4th, 2023  
