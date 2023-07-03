Sign up
Happy Independance Day America
Once again we watched the fireworks shot on the campus of Westminster College last night.
We were beginning to think we weren't going to be able to see any with the terrible weather forecasts for the days around the 4th.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Glad the weather held for you.
July 4th, 2023
