Black-eyed Susans by skipt07
321 / 365

Black-eyed Susans

My wife and I stopped at a Lowe's to pick up hardware when we saw their flowers they have for sale. I couldn't believe how beautiful these were
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take."
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic flowers and vibrant colours
July 17th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Gorgeous.
July 17th, 2023  
