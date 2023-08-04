One Lonely Geranium

I took my wife to the park in a nearby college town after we had lunch. Come to think about it, we have three small towns nearby that are the homes of small colleges. We went for a walk and along the path were two flower boxes, one on each side of the path. Both boxes look to have been neglected as there was this one lone geranium with only three blossoms. The blue background is due to the fact that I had been taking some pictures in the house and I had changed the white balance to incandescent light and forgot to change it back. After I saw the results I changed it back to AWB but I like the blue better.