Previous
One Lonely Geranium by skipt07
331 / 365

One Lonely Geranium

I took my wife to the park in a nearby college town after we had lunch. Come to think about it, we have three small towns nearby that are the homes of small colleges. We went for a walk and along the path were two flower boxes, one on each side of the path. Both boxes look to have been neglected as there was this one lone geranium with only three blossoms. The blue background is due to the fact that I had been taking some pictures in the house and I had changed the white balance to incandescent light and forgot to change it back. After I saw the results I changed it back to AWB but I like the blue better.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Lovely
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise