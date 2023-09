Abstract of The City of Columbus, Ohio

The hotel we stayed in had a dining room for breakfast, They must have hired a local photographer to take photos of places of interest and used them to decorate the hotel. One photo that caught my attention was an abstract made up of some of the buildings in the city. I saw this photo after we had been to the COSI so there was no going back to attempt a similar photo. I created this by cropping a section of the buildings in the previous pano I uploaded.