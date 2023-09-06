Inter Beauty

I bought my wife some flowers for her birthday and they were just sitting there so I thought I might as well take advantage of their beauty.



I went to the eye doctor today and after about 2 and a half hours I left with a decision I have to make. What kind of lens do I want him to use after he removes the cataract? I have three choices of lenses and two price ranges, expensive and really expensive that won't be covered by my insurance since Medicare considers the correction of an astigmatism as cosmetic. I wonder after I get it done how different all the photos I have uploaded will look?