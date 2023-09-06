Previous
Inter Beauty by skipt07
350 / 365

Inter Beauty

I bought my wife some flowers for her birthday and they were just sitting there so I thought I might as well take advantage of their beauty.

I went to the eye doctor today and after about 2 and a half hours I left with a decision I have to make. What kind of lens do I want him to use after he removes the cataract? I have three choices of lenses and two price ranges, expensive and really expensive that won't be covered by my insurance since Medicare considers the correction of an astigmatism as cosmetic. I wonder after I get it done how different all the photos I have uploaded will look?
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Suzanne ace
Gorgeous photo! Favourite. And your wife is very lucky!

September 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture ! Good luck in making your choice re post cataract!
September 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful image
September 8th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I really like the light in this one.
September 8th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like this dive into the interior of this flower. I made the decision to correct the astigmatism and far off vision. Expensive but what I'd read about the very expensive option wasn't satisfactory to me. Glad I made the choice.
September 8th, 2023  
