351 / 365
Yellow
Some positive emotions associated with yellow include happiness, excitement, originality, enthusiasm, confidence, hope, and creativity. Negative feelings connected to yellow are cowardice, illness, caution, betrayal, egotism, and anxiety
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
1
1
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Composition and Design
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
13th September 2023 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Mellow yellow! - so up-lifting , beautiful light and water droplets - beautiful ! fav
September 15th, 2023
