Previous
33 / 365
FoR #9
Entry #9 for the Flash of Red Challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday!
An octagon house. There are a few of these around. I don't know if there is a benefit to the shape or if they were just an anomaly..
Best when viewed on black.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
3004
photos
170
followers
160
following
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
9th February 2024 2:50pm
Tags
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
What a cool house
February 11th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Never seen one before - really shows well on black
February 11th, 2024
