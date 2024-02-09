Previous
FoR #9 by skipt07
33 / 365

FoR #9

Entry #9 for the Flash of Red Challenge

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48873/flash-of-red-begins-thursday!

An octagon house. There are a few of these around. I don't know if there is a benefit to the shape or if they were just an anomaly..

Best when viewed on black.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
What a cool house
February 11th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Never seen one before - really shows well on black
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise