Previous
46 / 365
FoR #23
Flash of Red Challenge
I cheated a little on this one, as I went back into my archives and turned the original into black and white for this challenge as it fits the theme for this week..
Best when viewed on black
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48938/flash-of-red-february-moves-on-to-week-4
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
2
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
3018
photos
169
followers
159
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th January 2022 11:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2024
Rob Z
ace
It's a perfect choice - just lovely.
February 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Works well
February 26th, 2024
