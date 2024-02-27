Sign up
48 / 365
FoR #27
Flash of Red Challenge
Leaf detail.
Best when viewed on black
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48938/flash-of-red-february-moves-on-to-week-4
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
2
0
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
3021
photos
169
followers
159
following
13% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
27th February 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 7th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very interesting. The B&W really brings out the structure of this leaf.
March 7th, 2024
