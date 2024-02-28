Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
FoR #28
Flash of Red Challenge
Titmouse cracking open a sunflower seed
Much better when viewed on black
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48938/flash-of-red-february-moves-on-to-week-4
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
2
2
Skip Tribby
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take."
3021
photos
169
followers
159
following
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Challenges and Creative Projects
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th February 2024 4:13pm
Tags
for2024
Milanie
ace
A MUST to view on black. Terrific
March 7th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh, yes, the details are much more visible without that glare from the white surround.
March 7th, 2024
