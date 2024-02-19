Previous
FoR #19 by skipt07
42 / 365

FoR #19

Flash of Red Challenge

Over the years I have taken numerous photos of the dead seed pods on our Roses of Sharon bushes. I thought that they would work well for ths week's theme.

Best when viewed on black

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48938/flash-of-red-february-moves-on-to-week-4
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot and composition !
February 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise