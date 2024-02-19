Sign up
FoR #19
Flash of Red Challenge
Over the years I have taken numerous photos of the dead seed pods on our Roses of Sharon bushes. I thought that they would work well for ths week's theme.
Best when viewed on black
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48938/flash-of-red-february-moves-on-to-week-4
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
3014
photos
170
followers
159
following
Tags
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot and composition !
February 22nd, 2024
